STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.13 percent and the NSE index 0.05 percent
higher, led by gains in Sun Pharma ahead of its results.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 9.11
percent after retail inflation data came in double digits, above
market expectations on Tuesday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.77/78 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 63.71/72 on the back
of high consumer inflation that quickened more than expected to
10.09 percent in October. The high inflation has increased
expectation of further tightening of monetary policy by the
central bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 8.56 percent
and the one-year rate flat at 8.68 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.70/8.80 percent against its previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
