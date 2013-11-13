STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.05 percent and the NSE index 0.01 percent
higher, led by gains in State Bank of India and Sun Pharma.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 9.06
percent, tracking the strength in the rupee on widespread
speculation the central bank may extend the swap facility window
to provide dollars to state-run oil companies.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee recovered to 63.53/54 from a
session low of 63.90, on widespread speculation the Reserve Bank
of India may be considering extending its swap facility window
to provide dollars to state-run oil companies. Likely
intervention by RBI earlier in the session also helped the
rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.52 percent
and the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.85/8.90 percent against its
previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)