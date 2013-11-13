STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ended down 0.43 percent and the NSE index
closed lower 0.47 percent, as rate-sensitive stocks declined
after higher-than-expected consumer price inflation data raised
fears of a rate hike this year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 13 basis points
at 8.92 percent, marking the biggest single-day fall in five
weeks after the Reserve Bank of India chief sought to reassure
investors that the central bank would provide the market the
necessary rupee liquidity.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended up at 63.30/31 per
dollar compared its previous close of 63.71/72, after five
sessions of losses.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 12 bps at 8.42
percent and the one-year rate 11 bps lower at 8.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.60/8.70 percent compared with
its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
