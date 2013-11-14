STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain over 1 percent on Thursday, recovering from an oversold state after seven consecutive days of declines on easing fears of near-term tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The benchmark BSE index is up 1.62 percent and the broader NSE index gains 1.65 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian bond prices were steady after data on wholesale price inflation for October largely met expectations, but an upward revision in the August data muddled the outlook for continued monetary policy tightening by the central bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield initially fell 3 basis points, but soon recovered to trade at 8.95 percent, unchanged from the levels before the data. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee gained past 63 per dollar after comments from the central bank chief about dollar demand from oil companies being smoothly absorbed by the forex market and on easing fears of near-term tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The partially convertible rupee was at 63.134/145 per dollar, against its previous close of 63.30/31 per dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.42 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.80 percent against Wednesday close of 8.60/8.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)