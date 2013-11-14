US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as geopolitical risks linger
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.02 percent and the broader NSE index gained 1.11 percent snapping a seven-session losing streak as lenders rallied after the central bank governor announced bond purchases, easing some concerns about losses in the sector tied to their heavy debt holdings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark bond yields rose 10 basis points to 9.02 percent on Thursday after data showing wholesale inflation rising to an eight-month high raised the prospect of a fresh rate hike despite the central bank governor's soothing words earlier on core retail inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.11/12 per dollar, against its previous close of 63.30/31 per dollar after the central bank intervened to prop up a currency wounded after data showing accelerating wholesale inflation threatened to further undermine confidence in an economy already growing at its lowest in a decade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate higher 7 bps at 8.49 percent and the one-year rate up 3 bps at 8.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent against Wednesday close of 8.60/8.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.