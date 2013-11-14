STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.02 percent and the broader NSE index gained 1.11 percent snapping a seven-session losing streak as lenders rallied after the central bank governor announced bond purchases, easing some concerns about losses in the sector tied to their heavy debt holdings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark bond yields rose 10 basis points to 9.02 percent on Thursday after data showing wholesale inflation rising to an eight-month high raised the prospect of a fresh rate hike despite the central bank governor's soothing words earlier on core retail inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.11/12 per dollar, against its previous close of 63.30/31 per dollar after the central bank intervened to prop up a currency wounded after data showing accelerating wholesale inflation threatened to further undermine confidence in an economy already growing at its lowest in a decade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate higher 7 bps at 8.49 percent and the one-year rate up 3 bps at 8.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent against Wednesday close of 8.60/8.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)