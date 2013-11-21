STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 1.06 percent, while the broader
NSE index 1.13 percent lower, tracking weak Asian stocks and
slower pace of overseas investor buying.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 6 bps at 9.10
percent, while the most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond
yield was up 4 bps at 9.07 percent, tracking an
uptick in U.S. treasury yields and weakness in the rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was under pressure due to broad dollar gains
after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy
meeting suggested the central bank could soon move to taper
monetary stimulus. The partially convertible rupee was trading
at 62.85/87 per dollar, compared with 62.57/58 at last close.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.49
percent, while the one-year rate was up 4 bps at 8.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 versus Wednesday's close of
8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)