STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 1.45 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.52 percent lower, tracking weak Asian stocks and
slower pace of overseas investor buying.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield up 3 bps at 9.07 percent,
while the most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond
yield higher 2 bps at 9.05 percent, tracking an
uptick in U.S. treasury yields and weakness in the rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee is under pressure due to broad dollar gains after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy meeting
suggested the central bank could soon move to taper monetary
stimulus. The partially convertible rupee at 62.82/84 per
dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.57/58.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 bps higher at 8.48
percent, while the one-year rate up 4 bps at 8.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.60/8.70 percent versus Wednesday's
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)