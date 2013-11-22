STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares erased earlier gains to close flat on Friday, marking a third consecutive weekly fall, as blue-chips such as ITC were hit by profit-booking on continued signs that foreign investors' appetite for domestic shares is starting to wane. The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index closed down 0.06 percent each. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new benchmark 10-year bond rallied after being issued in an auction on Friday, but prices of other bonds fell given continued concerns about inflation and the prospect of tight liquidity amid sparse central bank debt purchases. The new 10-year bond ended at 8.78 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.87/88 versus its previous close of 62.93/94, ending a two-day losing streak after suspected intervention by the central bank, although broader sentiment remains weak due to renewed fears the Federal Reserve will soon start scaling back its stimulus. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 bps lower at 8.46 percent, while the one-year rate down 5 bps at 8.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.65/8.70 percent, unchanged from Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)