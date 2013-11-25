STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index 1.4 percent higher, while the broader
NSE index rises 1.5 percent, tracking gains in regional peers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian government bonds gain after Iran's nuclear deal with
world power sends global crude oil prices falling. The new
benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points
at 8.73 percent. The existing 10-year bond yield is down 1 bp at
9.09 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.48/50 versus
its previous close of 62.87/88, helped by gains in local shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.45
percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous
close of 8.65/8.70 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)