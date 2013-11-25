STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index 1.4 percent higher, while the broader NSE index rises 1.5 percent, tracking gains in regional peers. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds gain after Iran's nuclear deal with world power sends global crude oil prices falling. The new benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.73 percent. The existing 10-year bond yield is down 1 bp at 9.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.48/50 versus its previous close of 62.87/88, helped by gains in local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous close of 8.65/8.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)