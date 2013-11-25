STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index 1.7 percent higher, while the broader
NSE index rises 1.8 percent as global crude oil prices fall
after Iran's nuclear deal sparks hopes of easing inflation,
deficit.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian government bonds gain after Iran's nuclear deal with
world powers sends global crude oil prices falling. The new
benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points
at 8.74 percent. The existing 10-year bond yield is down 1 bp at
9.09 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.54/55 versus
its previous close of 62.87/88, helped by gains in local shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.46 percent,
while the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous
close of 8.65/8.70 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)