STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index 1.7 percent higher, while the broader NSE index rises 1.8 percent as global crude oil prices fall after Iran's nuclear deal sparks hopes of easing inflation, deficit. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds gain after Iran's nuclear deal with world powers sends global crude oil prices falling. The new benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.74 percent. The existing 10-year bond yield is down 1 bp at 9.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.54/55 versus its previous close of 62.87/88, helped by gains in local shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.46 percent, while the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous close of 8.65/8.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)