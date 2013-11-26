STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.18 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.14 percent lower, as oil prices recovered on Tuesday
after the previous session's slide as traders questioned how
quickly the Iranian nuclear accord could translate into higher
supplies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
at 8.73 percent as against its previous close, tracking easy
liquidity and gains in US Treasury prices. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield flat at 9.09 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee rose to 62.36/37 as against its previous
close of 62.50/51, on a weak dollar and positive sentiment on
the Iran deal.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.45 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent, versus its previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
