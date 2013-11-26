STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.87 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.92 percent lower, as profit-taking in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank hit shares and reversing some of the previous session's gains on doubts about how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord would translate into higher supplies that pressure oil prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.74 percent, supported by improved cash conditions and early gains in the rupee. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 9.04 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 62.50/51, as month-end demand for the U.S. currency from oil firms weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 2 basis points at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate closed lower 2 basis points at 8.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)