STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.01 percent in flattish trading, pressured by selling in cash and derivatives and weak Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.71 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 bps at 9.01 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 62.33/34 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 62.50/51, on corporate dollar inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate lower 3 bps at 8.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent compared with the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)