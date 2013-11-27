STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.02 percent and the
broader NSE index ended 0.03 percent lower, as software services
exporters such as Infosys were hit by a strengthening rupee,
while broader sentiment remained weak due to recent selling by
foreign investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.69
percent, continuing to benefit from a rally in the rupee,
although caution is expected to set in ahead of quarterly
economic growth data due on Nov. 29. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield ended 4 basis points down at
9 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended higher at 62.14/15 to the dollar
compared with Tuesday's close of 62.50/51, helped by gains in
euro. However, month-end-dollar demand from oil companies capped
further gains in rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed lower 7 bps at 8.36
percent, while the one-year rate down 7 bps at 8.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.50/8.55 percent compared with
the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)