STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.84 percent and the broader NSE index 0.89 percent higher, tracking Asian peers. However, caution remains ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday and gross domestic product and fiscal deficit data on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.68 percent, in tandem with buying in auction papers. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 bps at 8.98 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.31/32 to the dollar compared with its previous close of 62.14/15, as global dollar strengthens on strong U.S. data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate lower 2 bps at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.60/8.65 percent compared with the previous close of 8.50/8.55 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)