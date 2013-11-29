STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.19 percent and the broader NSE index 1.32 percent higher, as Domestic institutional investors(DIIs) turn buyers, snapping a selling streak of at least 12 days, according to the most recent available exchange and regulatory data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.73 percent, ahead of auction cutoff's and tracking a weak rupee. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield up 2 bps at 9.03 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.50/51 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, on month-end dollar demand, cautious prevails ahead of release of September quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bps at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 07.70/07.75 as against its previous close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)