STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.25 percent and the broader NSE index 1.38 percent higher, as return of Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) who have sold heavily this year sparked a rally in blue-chips as ICICI Bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis point at 8.74 percent, hurt by higher than expectd auction cut-offs yields at a weekly auction and weak rupee. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 3 bps at 9.04 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended marginally weaker at 62.44/45 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, as month-end dollar demand from oil firms offset increased global investor demand for risk that sent other currencies such as the euro higher. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 bps at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bp lower at 8.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 07.40/07.50 as against its previous close of 7.20/7.30 percent.