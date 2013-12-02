STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.31 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.41 percent higher, tracking gains in financial stocks
with IDFC up on hopes of a banking licence and Axis Bank on
inclusion in benchmark index.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis point at 8.72
percent, tracking strength in rupee and marginally better than
expected September quarter GDP data. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield down 1 bp at 9.03 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading higher at 62.32/33 to the dollar,
compared with its previous close of 62.44/45, on marginally
stronger-than-expected September quarter GDP numbers. However,
close of special FX swap windows might limit gains in
rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.31
percent, while the one-year rate 3 bp lower at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 07.90/08.00 as against its
previous close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)