STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index 0.41 percent higher, tracking gains in financial stocks with IDFC up on hopes of a banking licence and Axis Bank on inclusion in benchmark index. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis point at 8.72 percent, tracking strength in rupee and marginally better than expected September quarter GDP data. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 1 bp at 9.03 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee trading higher at 62.32/33 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.44/45, on marginally stronger-than-expected September quarter GDP numbers. However, close of special FX swap windows might limit gains in rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.31 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bp lower at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 07.90/08.00 as against its previous close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)