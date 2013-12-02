STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.56 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.68 percent higher, led by gains in financial stocks with
IDFC up on hopes it would get a banking licence and Axis Bank on
inclusion in the benchmark index.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.71
percent, tracking strength in the rupee and marginally better
than expected September quarter GDP data. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield down 3 bps at 9.01 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading higher at 62.01/02 to the dollar,
compared with its previous close of 62.44/45, on strong dollar
inflows from foreign banks. Rupee was also boosted by marginally
better than expected September GDP data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.32
percent, while the one-year rate 3 bp lower at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 07.70/07.75 as against its
previous close of 7.40/7.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)