(Corrects rupee item to say current levels are 62.38/39 (not 61.38/39) and previous levels are 62.3150/3250 not (61.3150/3250)) STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower, tracking broader Asia after unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon trim its stimulus, while U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday after an eight-week rally. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield steady at 8.74 percent, tracking a weak rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 9.06 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.38/39 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.3150/3250, on global dollar strength after strong U.S. data. However, a sharp fall in the September-quarter current account deficit, that was on expected lines, is considered a positive for the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.25/7.30 against its previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)