(Corrects rupee item to say current levels are 62.33/34 (not
61.33/34) and previous levels are 62.3150/3250 (not
61.3150/3250))
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.17 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.22 percent lower, as blue chip shares including
those of lenders decline on profit-taking after three days of
gains, while weak Asian shares also weigh.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.76
percent, tracking a weak rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield
up 2 bps at 9.07 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee recovered from its day's low, but is still
marginally weaker at 62.33/34 to the dollar, compared with its
previous close of 62.3150/3250, on inflows likely related to
Power Grid Corp's $1.2 billion share sale.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.33 percent,
while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 7.25/7.30 against its previous
close of 6.75/6.80 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)