(Corrects rupee item to say current levels are 62.33/34 (not 61.33/34) and previous levels are 62.3150/3250 (not 61.3150/3250)) STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.22 percent lower, as blue chip shares including those of lenders decline on profit-taking after three days of gains, while weak Asian shares also weigh. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.76 percent, tracking a weak rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 9.07 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee recovered from its day's low, but is still marginally weaker at 62.33/34 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.3150/3250, on inflows likely related to Power Grid Corp's $1.2 billion share sale. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.25/7.30 against its previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)