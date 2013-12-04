STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index falls 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.25 percent lower on weak Asian shares, while caution prevails ahead of the State election result to be announced on Sunday and U.S. monthly employment data, due on Friday, which could provide additional clues about potential Fed tapering. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield is up 1 basis point at 8.77 percent, tracking a weak rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 2 bps at 9.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.50/51 to the dollar, compared with its Tuesday's close of 62.36/37, tracking weakness in shares. However, inflows from Power Grid share sale, which opened on Tuesday and ends Friday, will be watched. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.00/7.10 as against its previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)