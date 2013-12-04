STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index falls 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.10 percent lower as blue-chip shares trade lower on caution ahead of state election results on Sunday and U.S. monthly employment data, due on Friday, which could provide additional clues about potential Fed tapering. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield is up 1 basis point at 8.77 percent, as some selling seen ahead of the auction of 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday which will include 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper which is set to be the next benchmark bond. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 2 bps at 9.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.32/33 to the dollar, compared with its Tuesday's close of 62.36/37, on inflows likely related to Power Grid's $1.15 billion share sale. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.00/7.10 as against its previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)