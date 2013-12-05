STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.40 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.47 percent higher, as exit polls forecast India's Hindu nationalist opposition party emerged as the biggest winner in four key state elections, a possible blow to the ruling Congress party ahead of a general election due next year. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield falls 4 basis points at 8.74 percent, tracking strong rupee on hopes of a change in the central government after exit polls suggested the main opposition party was leading in the state elections which concluded on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 9.06 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 61.58/59 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.05/06, as domestic stocks gain after exit polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party in the recent state elections. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bp at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower at 8.37 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.20/7.25 against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)