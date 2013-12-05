STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.40 percent and the broader NSE
index closed 1.47 percent higher, as exit polls forecast India's
Hindu nationalist opposition party emerged as the biggest winner
in four key state elections, a possible blow to the ruling
Congress party ahead of a general election due next year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield falls 4 basis
points at 8.74 percent, tracking strong rupee on hopes of a
change in the central government after exit polls suggested the
main opposition party was leading in the state elections which
concluded on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
bps at 9.06 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 61.58/59 per dollar, compared with its
previous close of 62.05/06, as domestic stocks gain after exit
polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party in
the recent state elections.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bp at 8.30 percent,
while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower at 8.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 7.20/7.25 against the previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)