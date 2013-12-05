STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.2 percent and the broader
NSE index closed 1.3 percent higher, as stocks of blue chips
surged after exit polls predicted a big win for India's main
opposition party BJP in four state elections, a possible blow to
the ruling Congress party ahead of a general election due next
year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 bps at 9.11
percent as investors re-aligned their focus to the upcoming 150
billion rupee ($2.4 billion) debt auction on Friday. The new
10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.78 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 61.7525/7625 per dollar,
compared with its previous close of 62.05/06, as domestic stocks
gained after predictions of strong showing by the BJP in state
elections.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.33
percent, while the one-year rate was 1 bp higher at 8.41
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.05 against the previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)