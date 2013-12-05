STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.2 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.3 percent higher, as stocks of blue chips surged after exit polls predicted a big win for India's main opposition party BJP in four state elections, a possible blow to the ruling Congress party ahead of a general election due next year. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 bps at 9.11 percent as investors re-aligned their focus to the upcoming 150 billion rupee ($2.4 billion) debt auction on Friday. The new 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.78 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 61.7525/7625 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.05/06, as domestic stocks gained after predictions of strong showing by the BJP in state elections. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate was 1 bp higher at 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.05 against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)