STOCKS

The NSE index hits a record high on the back of a rally in banking shares. The benchmark BSE index is up 1.2 percent and the broader NSE index 1.2 percent higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.78 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. Investors awaiting 2014/15 fiscal first half borrowing numbers.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 60.66/67 versus its previous close of 60.895/905, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the greenback.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.48 percent while the one-year rate 2 basis point down at 8.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate edges higher to 9.05/9.1 percent versus 8.95/9.00 percent Friday close.

(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)