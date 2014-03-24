STOCKS

Indian shares jumped more than 1 percent on Monday to record highs, surpassing their previous all-time highs hit just last week, as lenders including ICICI Bank extended a recent rally on the back of strong foreign investor flows. The benchmark BSE index is up 1.35 percent and the broader NSE index is 1.34 percent higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.78 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. Investors awaiting 2014/15 fiscal first-half borrowing numbers.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 60.70/71 versus its previous close of 60.895/905, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the greenback. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.48 percent while the one-year rate 2 basis point down at 8.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate little changed at 8.90/9 percent versus 8.95/9.00 percent Friday close.

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)