STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares jumped nearly 1.5 percent on Monday to their life-high, surpassing the previous record set just last week as lenders, including ICICI Bank, extended a recent rally boosted by strong foreign investor flows. The broader NSE index ended 1.36 percent higher, while the benchmark BSE index finished 1.38 percent up.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.78 percent, tracking gains in the rupee and domestic shares. But broader sentiment was cautious ahead of the unveiling of the borrowing calendar for the first half of the fiscal year late in the week.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.77/78 per dollar, up from 60.8950/9050 on Friday - its highest closing level against the dollar in nearly eight months - as continued foreign inflows sent shares to record highs. Further gains in the currency, however, were capped by strong demand from oil firms.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.51 percent, while the one-year rate 1 basis point down at 8.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's overnight cash rate ended unchanged at 8.95/9.00 percent from its three-day level on Friday.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)