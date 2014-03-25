STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.11 percent, while the broader NSE index flat, retreating from Monday's record high levels as shares in gas producers fall after India's election commission asked the government to defer a hike in gas prices due to start April 1.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, ahead of the first-half borrowing calendar, which will be the next trigger for the market.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 60.48/49 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.77/78, its highest against the dollar in nearly seven months, tracking broad global losses in the dollar and as foreign investors continued to buy into a record-setting rally in domestic shares this month.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's overnight cash rate remains unchanged at 8.95/9.00 percent.

