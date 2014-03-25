STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.14 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.10 percent, retreating from Monday's record high levels as shares in gas producers fell after India's election commission asked the government to defer a hike in gas prices due to start April 1. However, an extended rally in banking stocks limit the fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.79 percent, ahead of the first-half borrowing calendar, which will be the next trigger for the market.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 60.49/50 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.77/78, its highest in nearly seven months, as dollar selling by custodian banks continues to help. However, dealers say dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms caps the gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp at 8.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's overnight cash rate lower at 8.80/8.85 percent versus Monday close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

