STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended flat, while the broader NSE index closed up 0.10 percent, after hitting their second consecutive record highs in as many sessions as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains bolstered by buying from foreign institutional investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.79 percent as traders opted to conserve cash ahead of the end of the fiscal year, with the April-September borrowing numbers likely to provide an immediate trigger.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.48/49 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.77/78, helped by a continued foreign fund inflows into the domestic share market. A breach of a key technical resistance further added to the rupee's momentum.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's overnight cash rate ended lower at 7.25/7.35 percent versus Monday close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)