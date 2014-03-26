STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.39 percent, while
the broader NSE index gains 0.38 percent, after hitting
record highs as blue chips such as ICICI Bank extended
recent gains bolstered by buying from foreign institutional
investors, while strength in other Asian markets also helped.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.77 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. However, large gains
unlikely ahead of the first-half borrowing schedule announcement
due on Friday.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee stronger at 60.25/26 per dollar versus its
previous close of 60.48/49, after hitting an eight-month high of
60.17, on hopes of continued foreign fund inflows, while gains
in other Asian currencies also underpinned sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate steady at 8.50 percent, while
the one-year rate 1 bp down at 8.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate 8.30/8.35 as against its
Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)