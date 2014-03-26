STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.39 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.38 percent, after hitting record highs as blue chips such as ICICI Bank extended recent gains bolstered by buying from foreign institutional investors, while strength in other Asian markets also helped.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.77 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. However, large gains unlikely ahead of the first-half borrowing schedule announcement due on Friday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 60.25/26 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.48/49, after hitting an eight-month high of 60.17, on hopes of continued foreign fund inflows, while gains in other Asian currencies also underpinned sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp down at 8.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's overnight cash rate 8.30/8.35 as against its Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent.

