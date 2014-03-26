STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.24 percent and the
broader NSE index higher 0.27 percent, after hitting
record highs as blue chips gain bolstered by buying from foreign
institutional investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.78 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. However, large gains
unlikely ahead of the first-half borrowing schedule announcement
due on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 60.22/23 per dollar versus its previous
close of 60.48/49, after rising as high as 60.13/14 earlier in
the day, on hopes of continued foreign fund inflows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.49
percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 8.30/8.50 percent against
Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)