STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.27 percent, after hitting record highs as blue chips gain bolstered by buying from foreign institutional investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.78 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. However, large gains unlikely ahead of the first-half borrowing schedule announcement due on Friday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee at 60.22/23 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.48/49, after rising as high as 60.13/14 earlier in the day, on hopes of continued foreign fund inflows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's overnight cash rate at 8.30/8.50 percent against Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent.

