STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index ended higher 0.18 percent each, after hitting record highs for a third straight session, as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro extended recent gains bolstered by buying from foreign investors, on hopes of a recovery in the domestic economy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.78 percent, with banks preferring to hold cash ahead of the fiscal year-end when demand for funds tends to shoot up.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.14/15 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.48/49, boosted by continued foreign fund inflows into the domestic share market, but suspected dollar purchases by the central bank prevented the currency from gaining further.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps down at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's overnight cash rate ended lower at 7.05/7.10 percent against Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)