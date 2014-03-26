STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index ended
higher 0.18 percent each, after hitting record highs for a third
straight session, as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro extended
recent gains bolstered by buying from foreign investors, on
hopes of a recovery in the domestic economy.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis
point at 8.78 percent, with banks preferring to hold cash ahead
of the fiscal year-end when demand for funds tends to shoot up.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.14/15 per dollar
versus its previous close of 60.48/49, boosted by continued
foreign fund inflows into the domestic share market, but
suspected dollar purchases by the central bank prevented the
currency from gaining further.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.49
percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps down at 8.60
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate ended lower at 7.05/7.10 percent
against Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)