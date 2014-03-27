STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index 0.40 percent higher, as blue chips such as ITC Ltd and Reliance industries gain as foreign investors continue their buying streak.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.79 percent, tracking an uptick in global crude oil prices. Investors, however, will be wary of taking large bets ahead of the upcoming first-half borrowing schedule due to be released on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weaker at 60.21/22 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.14/15, as month-end dollar demand from oil refiners and other importers hurts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 bps at 8.47 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 2 bps at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's overnight cash rate at 8.25/8.30 percent against Wednesday's close of 7.05/7.10 percent.

