STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.44 percent and the broader NSE index 0.55 percent higher, after hitting their record highs earlier in the day as blue chips such as Reliance industries gain on foreign investors' continued buying streak.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, as investors are wary of taking large bets ahead of the upcoming first-half borrowing schedule due to be released on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weaker at 60.21/22 per dollar, off its session low of 60.27, tracking gains in domestic share market. It had closed at 60.14/15 on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate is steady at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.40/8.45 percent against Wednesday's close of 7.05/7.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)