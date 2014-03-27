STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.54 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.61 percent higher, after hitting record highs for a fourth straight session. State-run lenders, including State Bank of India, extended recent gains on broker upgrades and on hopes of some easing at the central bank's policy review on April 01.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.82 percent, rising highest in a week, ahead of the release of the borrowing calendar with the bulk of next fiscal year's debt sale likely to be scheduled in the first half.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.31/32 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.14/15 as month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms hurt. Concerns about central bank intervention also prompted investors to refrain from shorting the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended unchanged at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 1 basis point at 8.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at ended unchanged at 7.05/7.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)