STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.3 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.4 percent higher, after hitting record highs for a fifth straight session. State-run banks extend recent rally after RBI on Thursday extended the deadline for banks to implement Basel III capital rules by a year.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.81 percent, ahead of borrowing numbers for next fiscal first-half.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trading stronger at 60.03/04 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.31/32, after hitting a high of 59.99, as hopes for continued foreign investor inflows send domestic shares to a string of record highs..

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 2 basis points at 8.47 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 2 basis points at 8.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate up to as much as 13.75 percent, its highest in a year on fiscal year-end demand, as banks with a cash surplus conserve cash. It closed at 7.05/7.10 percent on Thursday.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)