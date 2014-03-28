STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.09 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.25 percent, as state-run banks extend recent rally after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday extended the deadline for banks to implement Basel III capital rules by a year.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.83 percent, ahead of the release of borrowing numbers for next fiscal first-half.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee at 60.09/10 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.31/32, after hitting a high of 59.99, tracking gains in domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate falls 3 bps to 8.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 12.45/12.50 percent after rising as high as 13.75 percent, its highest in a year, on fiscal year-end demand. It closed at 7.05/7.10 percent on Thursday.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)