BRIEF-Somany Ceramics commences production at sanitaryware plant
* Says expansion of sanitaryware plant successfully completed and commercial production has commenced from April 26, 2017
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.57 percent and the broader NSE index 0.82 percent higher, after hitting a record high for the fifth straight session, as state-run lenders such as State Bank of India continued their recent rally after the central bank extended the deadline for implementing Basel III capital-raising rules.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, the last trading day of the fiscal year, as the borrowing plan for April-September came largely in line with market expectations.
The Indian rupee ended at 59.91/92 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.31/32, marking its biggest quarterly gain since the September quarter of 2012. Heavy foreign buying of equities and debt boosted the local unit but further gains could be capped by a cautious central bank, analysts warned.
The benchmark five-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.56 percent.
India's cash rate ended at 10.00/11.00 percent after rising as high as 13.75 percent, its highest in a year, on fiscal year-end demand. It closed at 7.05/7.10 percent on Thursday.
Says RIL partners with Germany's Resysta to bring innovative wood alternative in India