STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.57 percent and the broader NSE index 0.82 percent higher, after hitting a record high for the fifth straight session, as state-run lenders such as State Bank of India continued their recent rally after the central bank extended the deadline for implementing Basel III capital-raising rules.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, the last trading day of the fiscal year, as the borrowing plan for April-September came largely in line with market expectations.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended at 59.91/92 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.31/32, marking its biggest quarterly gain since the September quarter of 2012. Heavy foreign buying of equities and debt boosted the local unit but further gains could be capped by a cautious central bank, analysts warned.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 10.00/11.00 percent after rising as high as 13.75 percent, its highest in a year, on fiscal year-end demand. It closed at 7.05/7.10 percent on Thursday.

---------------------- (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)