STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.17 percent higher, after hitting a record high for an eighth consecutive session as potential bank licence candidates such as IDFC Ltd surge after an election panel allowed the central bank to announce new bank licences before the outcome of general elections set to conclude next month.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 11 basis points at 8.91 percent, as traders were disappointed by the Reserve Bank of India's move to further cap the overnight borrowing window while the resumption of debt auctions later this week also weighed.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trading stronger at 59.72/73 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 59.91/92, after marking a eight- month high of 59.60, as bunched-up dollar inflows and record high domestic shares help sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 8 basis points at 8.56 percent, while the one-year rate 9 bps higher at 8.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 9.05/9.10 versus its Friday close of 10.00/11.00 percent.

