US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil rebounds
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.10 percent higher, after hitting a record high for an eighth consecutive session as blue chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank gain.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 15 basis points at 8.95 percent, hitting three-month high, as hopes of open market purchases of bonds receded further and the market continued to price in fewer chances of a rate cut going forward.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading stronger at 59.67/68 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 59.91/92, after marking an eight- month high of 59.60, on bunched-up dollar inflows and record high domestic shares. However, good support is seen from importers at current levels, preventing further rise, traders say.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate up 10 basis points at 8.58 percent, while the one-year rate 11 bps higher at 8.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate lower at 9.15/9.20 versus its Friday close of 10.00/11.00 percent.
Karachi, April 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $272 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 14, compared to $16,688 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,416.1 $16,688.2 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,152.0 mln $5,055.9 mln 1.9 comme