STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.10 percent higher, after hitting a record high for an eighth consecutive session as blue chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank gain.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 15 basis points at 8.95 percent, hitting three-month high, as hopes of open market purchases of bonds receded further and the market continued to price in fewer chances of a rate cut going forward.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trading stronger at 59.67/68 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 59.91/92, after marking an eight- month high of 59.60, on bunched-up dollar inflows and record high domestic shares. However, good support is seen from importers at current levels, preventing further rise, traders say.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 10 basis points at 8.58 percent, while the one-year rate 11 bps higher at 8.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate lower at 9.15/9.20 versus its Friday close of 10.00/11.00 percent.

