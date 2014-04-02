STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended the broader NSE index both ended 0.47 percent higher, after touching a new high for the eighth straight session as non-banking financial companies such as IDFC Ltd surged after the election commission allowed the central bank to announce new bank licences.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 16 basis points higher at 8.96 percent, after the central bank's move to curb access by lenders to its overnight funding window raised concerns about tightening cash conditions, especially ahead of the resumption of debt auctions.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended little changed at 59.90/91 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 59.91/92, as importers rushed in to buy the greenback finding levels attractive with some traders also speculating there was some central bank intervention.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 11 basis points at 8.59 percent, while the one-year rate closed 10 bps higher at 8.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 8.15/8.20 versus its Friday close of 10.00/11.00 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)