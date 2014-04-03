STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index both 0.23 percent lower, on profit-booking after touching a new high for the eighth straight session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.96 percent, with caution ahead of Friday's bond auction of 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion).

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.01/02 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.90/91, tracking a negative domestic sharemarket with mixed Asian currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 8.59 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.95/9.00 versus its previous close of 8.15/8.20 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)