STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.17 percent and the broader
NSE index both 0.23 percent lower, on profit-booking after
touching a new high for the eighth straight session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.96 percent,
with caution ahead of Friday's bond auction of 160 billion
rupees ($2.68 billion).
RUPEE
The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.01/02 per dollar
versus its previous close of 59.90/91, tracking a negative
domestic sharemarket with mixed Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year rate steady at 8.59 percent, while
the one-year rate unchanged at 8.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 8.95/9.00 versus its previous
close of 8.15/8.20 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)