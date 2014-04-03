STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.61 percent and the broader
NSE index both 0.63 percent lower, as investors booked profit in
some blue chips.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to
8.99 percent, after rising as much as 9 percent, its highest in
4-months after underwriting fee cut-off.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.16/17 per dollar
versus its previous close of 59.90/91, tracking weakness in
domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate steady at 8.59 percent, while
the one-year rate unchanged at 8.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.60/8.70 versus its previous
close of 8.15/8.20 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)