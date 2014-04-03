STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.61 percent and the broader NSE index both 0.63 percent lower, as investors booked profit in some blue chips.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.99 percent, after rising as much as 9 percent, its highest in 4-months after underwriting fee cut-off.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.16/17 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.90/91, tracking weakness in domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 8.59 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.60/8.70 versus its previous close of 8.15/8.20 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)