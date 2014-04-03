STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.24 percent lower as state-run banks such as State Bank of India slumped on concerns about losses on their debt portfolios as domestic bonds extended a slide this week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 9.01 percent, rising highest in this year, after the central bank set a higher underwriting fee for this week's bond sale, reinforcing concerns about soft demand for the auction.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.1650/1750 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.90/91, a reversal from the eight-month high hit just a day earlier, after shares retreated from a record-setting rally and as losses accelerated, with importers rushing in to buy dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.60 percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 basis point down at 8.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.05 versus its previous close of 8.15/8.20 percent.

