STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.19 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.24 percent lower as state-run banks
such as State Bank of India slumped on concerns about losses on
their debt portfolios as domestic bonds extended a slide this
week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points
at 9.01 percent, rising highest in this year, after the central
bank set a higher underwriting fee for this week's bond sale,
reinforcing concerns about soft demand for the auction.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.1650/1750 per dollar
versus its previous close of 59.90/91, a reversal from the
eight-month high hit just a day earlier, after shares retreated
from a record-setting rally and as losses accelerated, with
importers rushing in to buy dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.60
percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 basis point down at
8.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.05 versus its
previous close of 8.15/8.20 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)