STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.46 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.43 percent, on profit-taking after a record-hitting rally. Markets are also cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 9.04 percent, on continued caution ahead of Friday's bond auction of 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion).

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weaker at 60.33/34 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.1650/60.1750, tracking weakness in local shares, Asian pairs and importer demand.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.61 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 1 basis point at 8.66 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 8.75/8.80 versus its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)