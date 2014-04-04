STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.40 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.38 percent as investors book profit in some blue chips after a record-hitting rally. Markets are also cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 9.03 percent, on continued caution ahead of Friday's bond auction of 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion).

RUPEE

The Indian rupee off its day low 60.3925 but still trading weaker at 60.23/24 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.1650/60.1750, tracking weakness in local shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate steady at 8.60 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.25 versus its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

