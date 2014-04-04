STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.66 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.62 percent posting its biggest fall in a month and continuing to retreat from the record high hit in the previous session as investors pared positions in blue chips such as Reliance Industries.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 6 basis points at 9.07 percent, posting their biggest weekly increase since early November after the central bank's first debt auction of the new fiscal year was under-subscribed for one of the tranches, setting off concerns about weak demand.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.08/09 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.1650/60.1750, after trading weaker for most part of the session on the back of a retreat in domestic shares from record highs and caution ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.61 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.65 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 versus its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)