Japan's Nikkei hits near 3-week high on French vote relief, Sony climbs
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index up 0.69 percent while the broader NSE index 0.77 percent higher as blue-chips rise on continued hopes of wide-ranging reforms by the new government.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.53 percent. Traders look to consolidate positions after the yield hit an over four-month low on Friday, and fell for a fourth straight session.
RUPEE
--------------
The Reserve Bank of India was spotted buying dollars via state-run banks starting around 58.99-59.00, three traders said, continuing its heavy intervention to curb strength in the rupee.
The partially convertible rupee at 59.02/03 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.17/18.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.76 percent, while the one-year rate 5 bps higher at 8.19 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent versus Friday close of 8.45/8.50 percent.
April 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previous day Pct Move bid Japan yen 109.990 109.07 -0.84 Sing dlr 1.394 1.3966 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.312 30.363 +0.17 Korean won 1132.10 1134.4