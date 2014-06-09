STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.69 percent while the broader NSE index 0.77 percent higher as blue-chips rise on continued hopes of wide-ranging reforms by the new government.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.53 percent. Traders look to consolidate positions after the yield hit an over four-month low on Friday, and fell for a fourth straight session.

RUPEE

--------------

The Reserve Bank of India was spotted buying dollars via state-run banks starting around 58.99-59.00, three traders said, continuing its heavy intervention to curb strength in the rupee.

The partially convertible rupee at 59.02/03 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.17/18.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.76 percent, while the one-year rate 5 bps higher at 8.19 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent versus Friday close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Dipika Lalwani)